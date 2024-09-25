KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau raised concerns over PAS leaders' statements about closing the Genting Highlands casino, while PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari reassured that such decisions fall under the federal government’s jurisdiction, adding that the party would not impose a “Taliban state” on non-Muslims.

Lau said this during a Mid-Autumn Festival dinner hosted by Gerakan last night, which was also attended by Fadhli and other PAS representatives, where he revealed that these remarks had placed him in a difficult position, sharing that he had received numerous messages from concerned individuals asking about PAS’ intentions, according to a report published in Malaysiakini today.

“Recently, the media reported Pahang PAS leaders’ statements about wanting to close the (Genting) casino. Many people messaged me saying, ‘Brother, how? (PAS wants to) close the casino.’ I don’t even know how to respond,” Lau said during the event in Kuala Lumpur.

Lau added that he had reached out to PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man for clarification.

According to him, Tuan Ibrahim explained that the remarks had been misinterpreted and emphasised that a state government does not have the authority to close down the casino.

Despite the clarification, Lau questioned why PAS leaders had made the statements in the first place.

The controversy stemmed from a statement by Pahang PAS on September 15, where they expressed willingness to shut down gambling establishments, including Genting Highlands casino, if they won the state in the next general election.

However, Pahang PAS deputy commissioner Andansura Rabu noted that such a closure would require federal approval.

Fadhli also reassured attendees that PAS would not impose an extreme form of governance, drawing a distinction between the party’s aspirations and the regimes in countries like Afghanistan or Pakistan.

“People ask how PAS intends to promote Islam. Is it Islam like the Taliban in Afghanistan, which doesn’t allow women to work and requires all women to wear the burqa?

He emphasised that PAS would govern according to Malaysia’s unique social conditions and multiculturalism, which they are committed to preserving.

“Malaysia has developed this diversity for a long time, and it is this multiculturalism that we will defend forever,” Fadhli said.

He also pointed out that PAS would govern each state differently based on its demographics, citing Selangor as an example, where the party would not apply the same rules it does in Kelantan.