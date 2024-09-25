SEPANG, Sept 25 — A sinkhole was detected along the access road to the Bunga Raya Complex at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Sepang Public Works Department (JKR) said that while the road remains usable, the area immediately surrounding the sinkhole has been cordoned off.

Astro Awani reported that the sinkhole, estimated to be around one metre deep with a width of 5.4 metres and a length exceeding four metres, was located near a KLIA sewage manhole, raising suspicions of a potential sewage pipe leak as the cause.

“JKR has taken several steps including reporting the incident to Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and conducting on-site monitoring and inspections, along with the implementation of a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) by MAHB,” the statement added.

A detailed report from MAHB is expected once investigations are completed, with JKR and Roadcare prepared to assist as needed, the department said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.