KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok has confirmed she will not share the campaign stage with Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh for the Mahkota by-election in Johor, as she is in the process of suing him.

Kok, who is also Seputeh MP, told Malaysiakini that her lawyer had issued a letter of demand to Akmal ahead of a potential lawsuit, and their legal teams have been in communication.

She was advised not to share a stage with him to avoid complications to her legal case.

“I will not be on any ceramah stage with Akmal. This decision is also in the best interest of the unity government’s election campaign,” Kok reportedly said.

Her comments came after a suggestion to have both politicians campaign together ahead of the September 28 by-election.

Yesterday, Johor DAP vice-chairman Teo Nie Ching told Sinar Harian that she had no authority over the matter and that the election director would make the final call. Teo added she was unsure whether Kok would join the campaign.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) campaign for Mahkota is being led by Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, with Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan as his deputy.

On September 11, Kok sent a legal notice to Akmal demanding RM25 million in damages over his remarks calling her “Nyonya tua” (old Nyonya) and suggesting she should have a non-halal logo placed on her forehead. Seputeh DAP Youth has also filed a police report against Akmal.

Calls not to penalise Akmal over spat

Akmal’s comments about Kok sparked concerns that it could affect Chinese voter support for BN’s candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, who is defending the seat.

Teo previously urged voters to consider the coalition government’s collective leadership instead of judging the actions of individual leaders. She noted that it would be unjust to punish the entire team over one person’s comments.

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz also appealed to Chinese voters, who form 34 per cent of the Mahkota electorate, to focus on the broader picture rather than federal-level issues.

The Mahkota by-election was triggered by the death of its incumbent assemblyman Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on August 2.