KLUANG, Sept 24 — The police have so far opened an investigation paper related to the Mahkota state by-election, said Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar.

He said it involved a report made by an individual and it is related to incorrect viral content of claiming there was an element of bribery to attract voters.

The investigation is conducted under Section 4 (A) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation is ongoing and we need to get feedback from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to determine whose portal (uploaded the content),” he said.

Kumar told reporters after inspecting the early voting process at Dewan Pengaman Zamrud in the Kluang district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

In total, Kumar said his party received two police reports since the campaign period started until yesterday, while there were 96 applications for campaign permits and all of them were approved.

“Until now, candidates and supporters have given full cooperation to the police and there have been no untoward incidents, showing the maturity of all parties and we hope the situation continues,” he said.

In today’s early voting, Johor police mobilised 810 officers and personnel to ensure the process ran smoothly.

The Mahkota state by-election involves 4,510 soldiers and their spouses and 401 policemen as early voters, at three polling stations which open from 8am to 5pm today.

The Mahkota by-election is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional (PN) Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election was held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2. — Bernama