SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 24 — Police have confirmed the arrest of a 62-year-old woman to assist in the investigation regarding the disappearance of retiree Sabari Baharom, 62, on September 3.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said police will issue a statement if there are any new developments in the investigation and urged the public not to speculate, according to a report published by Bernama today.

“Investigations are ongoing, and please refrain from making any speculations suggesting that the police are not taking action and so on.

“We have detained a 62-year-old woman... we will inform you of further developments... we do not want it to go viral that the police are not taking action when appropriate measures have been taken,” he said at a press conference today.

The media previously reported the disappearance of the former finance officer of a government agency since September 3, after he was believed to have left his home in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah, Baling, driving a Proton Waja car.

Sabari’s disappearance was noticed by family members after his mobile phone could not be reached, and based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, several withdrawals from his bank account were detected, made by an individual.

The vehicle Sabari was in was found burnt in Belantik, Sik, but the retiree’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Additionally, Fisol confirmed that police had conducted raids and inspections on premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in three districts in the state.

“The raids were conducted in accordance with the orders issued by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain to gather evidence believed to be related to the Aurad Muhammadiyah sect and the Al-Arqam group, which were declared unlawful in 1994.

“We have conducted inspections from our contingent... I don’t believe there is an issue of them (GISBH) trying to flee or shutting down premises; what we saw from our inspections is that some are closed, while others are open,” he said.

He added that all investigation reports have been submitted to Bukit Aman for further action.

It was reported that no arrests were made during the operation involving the districts of Kuala Muda, Kulim, and Kubang Pasu.