Four JAIM Staff Face Disciplinary Action Over Infographic Controversy in Friday Sermon”

MELAKA, Sept 23 (Bernama) -- The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has taken disciplinary action against four of its staff regarding the use of a political leader’s image in an infographic displayed during Friday sermons at mosques in the state last week.

State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman stated that an investigation into the matter confirmed its occurrence, and those involved admitted to the mistake.

“All of them are staff members of the Mosque Management Division responsible for preparing the slides... we have taken strict action, with some of them being dismissed while others have been transferred to different department and district.

“This is a mistake that should never have happened, and JAIM apologises for this oversight and will ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future,” he told reporters after attending the opening of Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) JAIM Al-Qusyairi Kampung Tersusun Bukit Larang, Telok Mas here today.

The school was opened by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

The sermon titled ‘Negaraku, Tanah Airku’ was prepared by the Mosque Management Division of JAIM in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration.

Meanwhile, Rahmad said all religious primary schools (SRA) under JAIM would undergo a rebranding process, gradually adopting the names of religious figures and Islamic scholars.

He said this initiative would be implemented over a three-year period starting this month to provide a new image for Islamic educational institutions in the state.

“Previously, the names of the schools were taken from the area where they were established, so this rebranding is seen as more appropriate for the identity of the religious school itself,” he said.

Additionally, Rahmad said that the federal government, through the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), has approved and allocated RM7.41 million for the maintenance and upgrading of 149 SRA JAIM in Melaka.

Over the past three years, he said the state government, with the support of the federal government, has successfully built five new SRA JAIM, namely SRA JAIM Seri Duyong; SRA JAIM Kampung Tersusun Bukit Larang, Telok Mas; SRA JAIM Air Merbau, Jasin; SRA JAIM Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah; and SRA JAIM Melaka Pindah.





MELAKA, Sept 23 — The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has taken disciplinary action against four of its staff regarding the use of a political leader’s image in an infographic displayed during Friday sermons at mosques in the state last week.

State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman stated that an investigation into the matter confirmed its occurrence, and those involved admitted to the mistake.

“All of them are staff members of the Mosque Management Division responsible for preparing the slides... we have taken strict action, with some of them being dismissed while others have been transferred to different department and district.

“This is a mistake that should never have happened, and JAIM apologises for this oversight and will ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future,” he told reporters after attending the opening of Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) JAIM Al-Qusyairi Kampung Tersusun Bukit Larang, Telok Mas here today.

The school was opened by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

The sermon titled ‘Negaraku, Tanah Airku’ was prepared by the Mosque Management Division of JAIM in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration.

Meanwhile, Rahmad said all religious primary schools (SRA) under JAIM would undergo a rebranding process, gradually adopting the names of religious figures and Islamic scholars.

He said this initiative would be implemented over a three-year period starting this month to provide a new image for Islamic educational institutions in the state.

“Previously, the names of the schools were taken from the area where they were established, so this rebranding is seen as more appropriate for the identity of the religious school itself,” he said.

Additionally, Rahmad said that the federal government, through the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), has approved and allocated RM7.41 million for the maintenance and upgrading of 149 SRA JAIM in Melaka.

Over the past three years, he said the state government, with the support of the federal government, has successfully built five new SRA JAIM, namely SRA JAIM Seri Duyong; SRA JAIM Kampung Tersusun Bukit Larang, Telok Mas; SRA JAIM Air Merbau, Jasin; SRA JAIM Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah; and SRA JAIM Melaka Pindah. — Bernama