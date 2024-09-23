NEW YORK, Sept 23 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the Summit of the Future (SOTF) and the Pact for the Future, stressing the urgent need for global cooperation in tackling the world’s growing challenges.

Representing Malaysia at the SOTF, held alongside the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year here, Mohamad said: “Conflicts and challenges are becoming costlier and deadlier each year.

“From the inability to stop the genocide in Gaza to the impacts of climate change and the widening gap between the Global South and North, we must galvanise holistic global governance rooted in humanity.”

Mohamad added that addressing the interconnected challenges of food security, education and climate change is essential, noting that progress on these fronts under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains far behind schedule.

This marks Mohamad’s first appearance at the UNGA since assuming his role in December 2023, representing Malaysia at the 79th session which runs until September 30.

The two-day SOTF, held on September 22-23, aims to build new consensus on how the international system can better meet the needs of the current as well as the future generations.

On the same development, Malaysia also called for a Green Development Pact to bridge the scientific and technological divide between the Global North and South.

Mohamad said that climate financing and development assistance are crucial to closing this gap.

“The Global North should not leave the Global South behind,” he added, noting that advocating for multilateralism driven by science, technology and innovation is vital to tackling the world’s most pressing issues.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Mohamad said that despite its challenges, the crisis led to unprecedented global collaboration in medical research and expertise.

He called for the empowerment of the Global South, envisioning a future where they are recognised as pioneers and innovators, not just consumers of technology.

Malaysia also advocated for the creation of a Global Science Fund to encourage diverse and innovative solutions to global challenges.

Mohamad said the fund would help countries, especially in the Global South, develop technologies to address climate change, food security and education.

“This is not a competition, but a shared battle against prevailing challenges,” Mohamad said, calling for solidarity and cooperation to address common threats like the climate crisis and growing inequalities.

He reiterated Malaysia’s call for the transformation of global governance for a multilateral system that is inclusive, just, and grounded in accountability. — Bernama