NEW YORK, Sept 23 — Malaysia reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, and is committed to advancing the efforts to implement the recently adopted United Nations resolutions aimed at providing legal clarity on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The matter was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2024 on Sunday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the meeting highlighted Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine in its struggle for sovereignty and justice.

Both leaders explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordinated efforts, particularly focusing on the implementation of the General Assembly Resolution on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion regarding Palestine, adopted on July 19.

“This resolution, passed during the 10th Emergency Special Session on September 17, seeks legal clarity on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the statement added.

Earlier, Mohamad represented Malaysia at the Summit of the Future (SOTF), held alongside the 79th UNGA, which aims to forge a new consensus on how the international system can better address the needs of both current and future generations.

This marks Mohamad’s first appearance at the UNGA since assuming his role in December 2023. — Bernama