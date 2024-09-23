PUTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — The number of dengue cases decreased to 1,794 during Epidemiological Week 37 (ME37), from Sept 8 to 14, compared to 1,870 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan stated that no deaths were reported due to dengue fever complications during the week.

He noted that the cumulative number of dengue cases reported up to ME37 is 100,236, compared to 84,865 cases during the same period in 2023.

“There were 89 deaths due to dengue fever complications reported, compared to 59 deaths during the same period in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

The number of reported hotspot localities during ME37 was 43, down from 53 the previous week, he added.

He stated that out of the 43 reported localities, 32 are in Selangor, three each in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as Perak, and two each in Negeri Sembilan and Penang, with one locality in Kelantan.

Regarding chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said that no cases or outbreaks were recorded in ME37, and the cumulative number of cases to date is 72.

As for Zika surveillance, he stated that 1,934 blood samples, eight urine samples, and three cerebrospinal fluid samples were tested, with all results returning negative.

He explained that to ensure early detection, all suspected dengue cases will be confirmed using a combo rapid test kit, delivering results in just 20 to 30 minutes.

Early detection and treatment can prevent fatalities due to dengue fever complications, he emphasised. — Bernama