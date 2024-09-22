TANAH MERAH, Sept 22 — A man was found dead, believed to have been buried while searching for gold in Kampung Cabang Bijih, Perala, Sokor, yesterday.

As reported in Sinar Harian, the victim, a 56-year-old local resident, had not return home for the past four days.

Kemahang Fire and Rescue Station Chief, Senior Fire Officer II Disagar Mani Mustafa, said they received an emergency call from the police at 4.11pm.

“When we arrived at the scene, our team conducted an initial search in the area, which was flooded with water about 0.5 metres deep,” he said when contacted by Sinar Harian today.

He added that the fire department had to use an excavator to assist in the search for the victim.

The body was successfully recovered at 5.56pm.

He stated that the body was handed over to the police and taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“According to the family, the victim had not returned home since Tuesday.

“When the body was retrieved, it was already swollen,” he said.

He added that the victim was believed to have been searching for gold along a riverbank, where the soil structure was unstable.