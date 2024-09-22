KLUANG, Sept 22 — The Unity Government remains solid despite the opposition’s continued efforts to destabilise it, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman also said that this includes the possibility of the opposition bringing a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the next Dewan Rakyat session in October.

“With the backing of 153 members of parliament, surpassing a two-thirds majority, the Unity Government is confident that its solidarity will remain strong and unshaken, no matter what the opposition attempts,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after officiating an affordable housing ownership programme here today, which was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said this in response to the Prime Minister’s recent challenge to the opposition to propose a no-confidence motion in the Dewan Rakyat, ensuring that any calls for his resignation follow legal procedures rather than being mere rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said programmes held in the district during the campaign period for the Mahkota state by-election are meant for the benefit of the people, irrespective of political affiliations.

“This is not a political programme but an event for the people. Whether they’re from PN (Perikatan Nasional), BN, Pakatan Harapan (PH) or any other group, everyone is welcome to attend,” he said.

Onn was responding to PN’s police report filed yesterday, alleging that some events organised breached election rules.

The by-election on September 28 will see a straight fight between BN candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and PN’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2. — Bernama