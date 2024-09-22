NEW DELHI, Sept 22 — Leading Malaysian universities showcased their diverse academic programmes in three major Pakistani cities to attract more Pakistani students.

The September 14-22 Study in Malaysia Education Fair highlighted various advantages of pursuing degrees at Malaysian universities which offer quality education at reasonable living costs in a multicultural learning environment.

Malaysian High Commissioner Datuk Mohammad Azhar praised Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) for holding the education fair during which events were held in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

“During the exhibition, visitors had the chance to interact directly with university representatives, gaining valuable insights into the courses and programmes available, admission requirements, and vibrant Malaysian student life. Informative seminars and workshops were held, covering topics such as scholarships, visa procedures, and career prospects for students in Malaysia,” the High Commission said on its Facebook page.

University Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, UCSI University, University of Cyberjaya, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Multimedia University, INCEIF University participated in the exhibition.

As of December 2023, over 5,000 Pakistani students were enrolled in Malaysian public and private education institutes. — Bernama