KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The number of flood victims in Kedah fell to 8,394 people as of 4 this evening compared to 8,898 this morning.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the flood victims involving 2,713 families were placed in 41 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in five districts.

Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of victims with 5,218 people from 1,759 families followed by Pendang (1,581 from 474 families), Kubang Pasu (933 from 288 families), Pokok Sena (515 from 158 families) and Bandar Baharu 147 people from 34 families .

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir website informs that only two rivers in Kedah are still at a dangerous level, namely Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and Sungai Anak Bukit in TAR Bridge, Kota Setar.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said a total of 29 people are still taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak PPS in Kerian which opened since Friday after Kampung Matang Tengah was flooded.

JPS said Bukit Merah Dam in Kerian is now at alert level at 9.04 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department is forecasting rain in several districts including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Manjung, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang tonight. — Bernama