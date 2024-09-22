KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Claims linking senior police officers to be receiving money from scandal-riddled Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are false and malicious, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told Bernama today.

The inspector-general of police denied the allegations that have been spreading on social media, believed to have started with a TikTok video in which several named senior officers were said to be protecting GISBH in exchange for money into their personal accounts.

“We know this is a fake account that is spreading slander, and the claims involving police officers with GISBH are untrue,” Razarudin was quoted as saying by the national news agency when contacted.

GISBH is at the centre of a multi-agency investigation on suspicion of running a criminal racket involving human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in the name of religion.

Police started raids on properties linked to the corporation in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on September 11, rescuing over 400 children, some whom Razarudin later announced had been sodomised and taught to sexually assault other minors.

The raids, codenamed Op Global, have covered all of peninsular Malaysia to date and some 200 people, including senior GISBH executives, have been arrested and their assets frozen.



