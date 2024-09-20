KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 20 — The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) has established an independent committee to investigate allegations of negligence by staff in the maternity ward at Dungun Hospital, which purportedly led to the death of a newborn.

JKNT director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong, stated that the investigation was initiated following a viral post on X by the account owner “Matdan The Great (@rushashraf)” on September 17.

He explained that the account owner expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of service provided by the maternity ward staff to his sister and newborn niece.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant’s sister was admitted to the maternity ward at Dungun Hospital on Sept 16, 2024, and safely delivered the baby at 5.08am.

“However, the baby was found to be experiencing breathing difficulties and was given initial treatment to stabilise her condition before being transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Kemaman Hospital at 7.45am,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Kasemani stated that, sadly, the baby could not be saved and died after 40 hours of treatment in the unit.

He said the department is still investigating the cause of death and will ensure it is conducted thoroughly and promptly.

“JKNT takes the concerns raised by the complainant very seriously and has established an independent committee to investigate the matter.

“We will also implement appropriate improvements based on every comment made,” he said, welcoming feedback from the public to enhance the quality of health services. — Bernama