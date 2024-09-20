KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The planned visit of a ministry and an agency to an exhibition in Berlin, Germany has prompted a stern response from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, given the involvement of 68 officials.

According to Astro Awani, the prime minister announced the cancellation of the trip, despite the delegation having already booked flights and accommodation.

He noted that the exhibition in Berlin was “small” and did not justify a 68-strong contingent from the ministry and agency in question.

“This decision sends a clear message that the government will not compromise on actions that could jeopardise public funds, while remaining steadfast in pursuing reforms within the civil service,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at Masjid Darussalam in Puchong.

Anwar also stated that moving forward, ministers making official trips abroad are required to present a paper to the Cabinet beforehand.

“This is a clear message. We talk about reform...

“Ministers wishing to travel abroad must present a paper to the Cabinet. We usually evaluate whether two or three staff members are necessary.

“If not, we request a postponement or combine it with the prime minister’s or deputy prime minister’s visit, allowing a memorandum of understanding to be signed to save costs,” he added.

Anwar further explained that the Cabinet has decided all new projects and overseas visits must be referred to the secretaries-general of ministries or directors-general before receiving ministerial approval.

“I want to emphasise that reform in government departments, government companies, and agencies must continue. In last Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, we took a firmer stance regarding all government companies and agencies.

“While boards have authority, they sometimes make decisions that benefit their interests. Therefore, all new projects and overseas visits must be referred to the secretary-general or director-general and approved by the respective minister, ensuring direct accountability,” he stated.

Earlier today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil noted that Anwar has directed all agencies and statutory bodies to obtain approval from their respective ministers for overseas trips to help reduce national debt.

Fahmi explained that the prime minister sees the need to reassess various aspects, including overseas trips, to ensure better management and governance.