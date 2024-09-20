SERDANG, Sept 20 — The local intellectual property protection certificate for Musang King durian has been renewed for another 10 years by the Intellectual Property Corporation (MyIPO) stretching until March 12, 2034.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the renewal signifies that the Musang King durian is a brand which belongs to Malaysia and cannot be used by other countries.

“We (Malaysia) have registered the Musang King durian as a special brand through MyIPO. (For) a period of 10 years, when you have patented it, it would be difficult for another country to use it,” he told the media after launching the Durian Technology Package book here yesterday.

The Musang King durian was first registered as an intellectual property under Geographical Indication (GI) on March 13, 2014.

The registration aims to recognise the reputation and exceptional quality of the king of fruits, a unique Malaysian fruit product, that is now also loved globally.

Mohamad Sabu said durian today is more than just a fruit cultivated for family members to enjoy.

Instead, the king of fruits promises a lucrative income, with Malaysia now becoming an exporter of fresh fruit to China.

“Durian nowadays are not planted just for the enjoyment of children and grandchildren. We have sent about 40 metric tonnes of fresh durian of various types to China recently. I am sure that in the next durian season, we will produce thousands more tonnes to be exported to China,” he said.

Thus, he wants durian plant operators nationwide to redouble their efforts to plant and sustain the quality of the king of fruits produced in their respective farms.

He said the price of one Musang King durian sold in China is around RM350, but it is still in high demand from the Chinese people.

Mohamad Sabu revealed that Pahang is currently the largest producer of Musang King durian, followed by Perak.

Malaysia began exporting fresh durian to China on August 24, two months after the Phytosanitary Requirements Protocol for the Export of Fresh Durian Fruit from Malaysia to China was inked between Mohamad and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) Minister Yu Jianhua in Putrajaya. — Bernama