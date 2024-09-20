BEIJING, Sept 20 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, is scheduled to meet with two top Chinese leaders, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, today.

His Majesty, who ascended the throne on January 31, 2024, is making his maiden state visit to China from September 19 to 22 at the invitation of Xi.

Accompanying Sultan Ibrahim on the visit are Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, and Tunku Temenggong of Johor Prince Idris Ibrahim. His Majesty arrived at the Official Terminal of Beijing Capital International Airport at 3.30pm yesterday.

His Majesty’s visit symbolises the robust state of bilateral relations between Malaysia and China that have continued to grow since its elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

Today, Sultan Ibrahim is scheduled to grant an audience to Li and later will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, followed by an audience with Xi and a state banquet hosted by the Chinese President.

Tomorrow, His Majesty is scheduled to visit the Beijing COMAC Aircraft Technology Research Centre to observe the latest developments in China’s aviation technology.

His Majesty is also scheduled to attend the naming ceremony of the Chair of Malay Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University in His Majesty’s honour and engage with the Malaysian diaspora during the visit.

This is the first state visit by a Malaysian King to China in 10 years, marking a significant moment for both nations as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

In 2014, the late Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah visited China at Xi’s invitation.

The visit was also in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Malaysia-China relations, which were established on May 31, 1974. — Bernama