PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — Two additional locations for the registration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for the Foreign Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) in Johor will begin operations on Sunday (September 22) to assist Singapore vehicle owners.

These locations are at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Taman Daya, Johor Baru and the Southern Region Road Transport Academy in Larkin, also in Johor Baru, each capable of accommodating 800 and 400 vehicles per day, respectively.

Currently, VEP RFID tags are only installed at the VEP Collection Centre (VCC) in Danga Bay, which has a capacity of just 300 vehicles.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said adding these two locations would increase the total installation capacity to 1,500 tags per day.

“This initiative aims to facilitate the installation of VEP RFID tags for Singapore vehicle owners who have registered for the VEP online, with assistance from JPJ officers at these locations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Transport Ministry (MoT), through the JPJ, will begin enforcing the Foreign Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) at the Malaysia-Singapore land border starting October 1.

Therefore, foreign vehicle owners are urged to register, install and activate their VEP RFID tags promptly to avoid any difficulties when entering and exiting Malaysia in the future.

Registration and further information regarding the VEP RFID tags can be accessed through the website https://vep.jpj.gov.my.

The enforcement of this measure is in accordance with Subsection 66H (7) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which makes it an offence for anyone to drive a foreign vehicle without a permit before entering or while in Malaysia. — Bernama