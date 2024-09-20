KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The female calf pygmy elephant that was found dead at a palm oil plantation in Bagahak in Lahad Datuk on Monday died of a “traumatic injury” from haematoma lesions (blood clotting) after suffering injuries while roaming the forest.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Roland Nuin said initial investigations and a post-mortem indicated that no foul play was involved, according to a report published in The Star today.

The injured young elephant, estimated to be about two to three years old, was spotted by locals around 9am on Tuesday (September 17).

A report was promptly filed with the district Wildlife Department.

However, when rangers arrived, they found the elephant had already died.

An initial examination revealed no gunshot wounds.