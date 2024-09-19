KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 —Three youths linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) were charged in the sessions court in Seremban today with a total of 14 counts of sexual assault on children.

According to Malay daily Berita Harian Habib Noh Zairi, 21, Khunais Fathie Khabil, 20, and Ahmad Nadzful Izham Azizan, 22, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them before judge Surita Budin.

The trio are accused of committing the offences at a religious school in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for touching the body of a child for sexual purposes, and Section 14(b) of the same Act for making a child touch the body of another for sexual purposes.

The offences are punishable with imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court fixed Oct 30 for re-mention of the case, submission of medical reports as well as appointment of defence lawyers for the accused.

Earlier today it was reported that police arrested five men suspected of having links with GISBH and seized two motorhomes bearing the company’s logo at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border heading towards Thailand at about 6pm.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the two vehicles had the registration numbers X31337 and X37313.

Razarudin attributed the arrests and seizures to the investigation undertaken by the North Zone Border Intelligence Unit.

He said those arrested and the seizures will be taken to the Kubang Pasu District Police Headquarters for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.