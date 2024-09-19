KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The number of flood victims evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kedah and Perlis continues to rise as of 8pm yesterday, while Penang has recorded a slight drop.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims evacuated to PPS has increased to 2,882 people as of 8 pm today, compared to 2,108 people yesterday afternoon.

Kedah Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Datuk Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin said that the victims were from 785 families across six districts, namely Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kulim, Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda and Kota Setar, who have been relocated to 22 PPS.

“The number of flood victims in the Kota Setar district has increased to 1,096 people from 279 families, and they have been placed in five relief centres that opened yesterday, while in Pokok Sena, a total of 747 victims from 203 families are being housed in two relief centres in that district.”

“In Kubang Pasu, a total of 460 victims from 143 families have been placed in six relief centres, while 409 victims from 100 families have been placed in three relief centres in the Pendang district,” he said in a statement today.

He said in Kulim, a total of 108 victims from 34 families were placed in three relief centres, while 62 victims from 26 families were placed in three PPS in the Kuala Muda district.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has reported that another river is at a dangerous level, namely Sungai Sedim in Kampung Sedim, Baling, bringing the total to 10 rivers in Kedah exceeding the danger level.

Nine more rivers that are at the danger level are Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya, Kota Setar; Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas; Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata; Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman; and Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR, Kota Setar.

Also included are Sungai Titi Kerbau in Kubur Panjang, Pendang; Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap; and Sungai Gurun in Kampung Perupok, Yan.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims has climbed to 59 people from 20 families as of 8 pm today, compared to 45 victims from 15 families yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Perlis Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said in a statement tonight that 26 victims from 12 families have been placed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sena PPS in Kangar, while 33 victims from eight families are at the SK Arau PPS.

It is said that all the victims are from Kampung Tok Kandang in Kangar and Kampung Titi Besi in Arau.

According to the official Public Infobanjir website, the water level of the Sungai Arau has been recorded at 21.59 metres (m), which has exceeded the alert level as of 8.30 pm yesterday.

In PENANG, the number of flood victims still being housed in 10 relief centres has slightly decreased to 619 individuals as of 7.32 tonight, down from 623 people this afternoon.

According to the report from the Secretariat of the Penang Disaster Management Committee, this number consists of 170 families who have been placed in 10 relief centres across three districts, namely Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

“A total of 431 flood victims from 116 families have been placed in four relief centres, namely SK Padang Menora, SK Lahar Yooi, Sekolah Agama Rakyat Nyior Sebatang and the Labuh Banting Flood Settlement Centre.”

“In the SPT district, four PPS have been opened to accommodate 126 victims from 29 families, namely at the Sekolah Rendah (SR) Islam Maahad At Tarbiah Guar Jering, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Permatang Pasir, SMK Permatang Rawa and SK Seri Penanti,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, in SPS, 62 victims from 25 families have been placed in the Dewan MPKK Sanglang and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap.

As of 7.30 pm today, several areas still have overcast skies, with light rain. — Bernama