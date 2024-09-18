KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Malaysians visiting Thailand need not worry about mpox, as the country is not currently considered at risk for the virus, said the Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) director today.

According to national news agency Bernama, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin also said that Thailand is not classified as a high-risk country for the virus.

He added, however, that JKNK is working closely with the Immigration Department to monitor individuals entering the state via its borders with Thailand.

"Monitoring is also conducted at the state’s border checkpoints, including the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) at Rantau Panjang and Bukit Bunga.

"To date, we have not received any reports of mpox cases," he was quoted as saying.

Dr Zaini reiterated that high-risk countries for mpox are primarily African nations, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said Kelantan residents who have recently travelled to these high-risk countries are advised to inform JKNK and the Health Ministry (MoH) upon their return to facilitate monitoring and prevent the spread of the virus.

He also urged anyone experiencing symptoms to notify authorities immediately.

Yesterday, the MoH confirmed a positive case of the mpox clade II variant in the country.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that the patient is a Malaysian man who began showing symptoms of fever, sore throat, and cough on September 11, with a rash appearing on September 12.

Dr Muhammad Radzi added that the individual, who is currently in isolation, had no travel history abroad within the 21 days before the onset of symptoms and is now in a stable condition.