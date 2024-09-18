KOTA BARU, Sept 18 — PAS has denied issuing any statement regarding the suspension of its Perlis information chief Mohd Saifizi Saidon.

“What has gone viral is false, and no action has been taken against Mohd Saifizi, but the matter is under the party’s observation,” said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He told reporters this after attending the Kelantan Lantern Festival 2024 here last night.

Earlier, a viral media statement alleged that disciplinary action had been taken against Mohd Saifizi for delivering an improper and irresponsible speech at the 70th PAS Annual Muktamar in Pahang recently.

The viral statement also claimed that the PAS Disciplinary Committee had decided to suspend Mohd Saifizi’s membership indefinitely. — Bernama