ALOR SETAR, 18 Sept — Eight ferry trips on the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route were cancelled today due to high waves.

Konsortium Ferrylines Ventures general manager, Captain Baharin Baharom, said the cancellations affected five ferries from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah, impacting 2,013 passengers.

“The cancelled trips from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah were scheduled for 11.00 am, 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 2.05 pm and 2.10 pm.

“On the Kuala Kedah to Langkawi route, three ferries, carrying 937 passengers, were also affected. “These trips were set for 12.30 pm, 2 pm and 3.30 pm,” he said in a statement today.

Baharin added that the ferry services could not be rerouted to the Kuala Perlis Passenger Terminal due to congestion.

“We contacted the authorities in Kuala Perlis, but the terminal is already overwhelmed with passengers and vehicles. Therefore, those traveling between Langkawi and Kuala Kedah will need to wait until tomorrow.

“If the weather conditions improve, we will reschedule the cancelled trips,” he said. — Bernama