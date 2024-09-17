KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — “Abang Bas”, previously charged with three counts of physical and non-physical sexual assault and uploading offensive posts, was released on bail at the Muar Court today.

The release was made after the family of the 24-year-old man completed the total bail payment of RM40,000 after he was charged in two separate Sessions Courts in Muar and Batu Pahat last week, according to a report published on Astro Awani today.

The bail payment process was carried out by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar pro bono after more than a week of detention in a temporary detention centre due to his inability to pay the imposed bail.

The total bail amount involved three charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Section 15(a)(iii) of the same Act, and Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

Earlier, last Tuesday, the Sessions Court in Muar allowed “Abang Bas” to be bailed for RM30,000 for two charges, while the Sessions Court in Batu Pahat granted bail of RM10,000 for one charge.

However, the family of the youngest of six siblings could not afford to pay the total bail amount, causing his family members to appeal to the public for donations to pay it.

The family of “Abang Bas” was seen filling the courtroom as early as 8.30am, but the he could only be released around 12pm while waiting for several bail processes to be completed.

Upon being released, he was led by his defence lawyer before being seen hugging his parents and family members who were in the Muar Court Complex compound.

The man was previously charged in court in Muar with physical sexual assault by kissing the cheek of a Standard Four girl, who is also his niece, for sexual purpose between 5pm and 6pm on a school bus in Simpang Renggam, Kluang district, from April to September 2024.

He was also charged with repeated surveillance of a nine-year-old girl for sexual purposes between 5pm and 6pm on the same school bus at the same address this month.

The act was allegedly committed at Jalan Aman 2, Taman Budiman, Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, at 11 PM on September 5.