KUALA SELANGOR, Sept 17 — The Selangor government has not received reports from the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) regarding the purchase or ownership of its homes by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), said state Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah.

“Based on the application in LPHS (system), there is none (house purchases) made by the company. But if (the purchases) involve individuals, I am not aware.

“However, we are ready to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that no issues arise,” he said after launching the publicity and public participation programme for the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council Draft Local Plan in Bandar Puncak Alam today.

According to Borhan the state government can take legal action if certain parties misuse the housing.

“If there are complaints, we can take action against offences such as renting to foreigners, conducting commercial activities and disrupting public order, or violating the law.

“Maximum action can be taken including seizure... cutting off electricity and other legal actions,” he added.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that 39 more charity homes across the country operated by GISBH are under the police radar following allegations of child exploitation.

He did not rule out the possibility of taking further action following the recent raids conducted on 20 charity homes under GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama