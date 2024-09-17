KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Nur Malaysia Makkah Restaurant, owned by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB), has today denied allegations that it mixes its food with water soaked with the group leaders’ hairs, nail clippings, and other substances.

In a video on the Saudi Arabia-based restaurant’s social media accounts, four employees could be seen uttering an oath in the name of Allah that the accusations are untrue.

“Nur Malaysia Makkah denies the accusations made by some parties regarding the issue of putting beard water, foot water, and so on in the food.

“Although we are somewhat affected by this issue, we hope the public can judge for themselves what is really happening,” they said.

This comes as a Facebook page calling itself the “Center for the Study of Deviant Teachings” alleged that so-called “blessed water” was being added to food at all GISB premises.

The page did not provide any evidence to support its allegations.

@nurmalaysiamekah PART 1 : PERKONGSIAN PENGALAMAN & PENAFIAN APA YG DITUDUH KE ATAS SYARIKAT GISBH ISU BERKAITAN MELETAKKN AIR RENDAMAN KAKI,JANGGUT,BULU DN SEBAGAINYA DARI SALAH SEORANG PEKERJA DARI WARGA MESIR..#gisbh #restoranmalaysiadimekah original sound - nurmalaysiamekah - nurmalaysiamekah

Singapore restaurant Mihrimah Restaurant had also issued a statement clariying that GISB serves only as a business consultant, providing advisory services for the management of its operations in Singapore.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a total of 96 bank accounts linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) worth RM581,552.31 have been frozen by authorities.

The police had on September 11 raided charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals aged between one and 17 years.

From a preliminary screening, Razarudin reportedly said 13 of the child victims were sodomised, on top of other cases of physical and emotional abuse.