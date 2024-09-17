MUKAH, Sept 17 — The Sarawak government plans to establish an Islamic technical college, providing Muslim children in the state with the opportunity to pursue technical education while learning the teachings of the Quran, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

While he did not provide additional details, Abang Johari stressed the importance of studying both the hereafter and worldly knowledge to uplift the dignity of Islam, ensuring the Muslim community earns respect and admiration from others.

“We deliver our dakwah through the concept of dakwah bil hal (preaching by displaying good deeds and behaviours),” he said.

“We must fulfil our religious obligations, serve as role models, and continue to improve our lives and status through quality education,” he added.

He made these remarks during the state-level Maulidur Rasul gathering and parade at Setia Raja Square today.

Abang Johari also expressed his gratitude to all Muslims in the state for supporting the government in fostering unity among the state’s multi-racial and multi-religious communities.

Today’s event was attended by 122 contingents, representing government departments, agencies, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations.

Also present were the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi as well as government leaders who participated in the parade. — Bernama



