KANGAR, Sept 17 — The remand of three men believed to be involved in the stabbing case that resulted in the death of former national Moto3 and Cub Prix rider Elly Idzlianizar Elias, 40, has been extended for another six days starting tomorrow.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop told Kangar Court Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor to allow the remand to be extended on the suspect aged between 21 to 51 years.

“The remand was extended from September 18 to 23, 2024,” he said in a brief statement today.

Last Thursday, the media reported that the police confirmed the death of Elly Idzlianizar due to severe slash wounds in a fight here last Tuesday.

Following that, the police arrested the three men in several separate locations around Perlis last Wednesday, believed to be involved in the case and seized a 112-centimetre samurai sword, a suspected weapon used in the fight.

All the suspects were remanded for seven days from September 11 until today before being extended for another six days starting tomorrow to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama