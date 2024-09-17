KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Works Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi held a meeting and discussion with the top management of Salik Company PJSC (Salik) and reviewed the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) electronic toll system at one of the toll gantries in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

Nanta, through a post uploaded on Facebook, said discussions were held with Salik, which had implemented the MLFF electronic toll system since July 1, 2007 using RFID technology, to share experience in terms of operation, enforcement and use of the technology.

“One of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) initiatives being studied in Malaysia is the MLFF. Although this initiative is often discussed when there is congestion on highways, the process to realise its implementation is not an easy matter,” he said.

“With regard to this, I had a meeting and discussion with top management at Salik during my official work visit to attend the 30th ITS World Congress in Dubai which was organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), UAE on Sept 16, 2024.”

Nanta said this engagement session reflects the solid commitment of the Malaysian government in determining the government’s direction towards the adoption of ITS in the national toll collection system.

This effort, he added, is among the main agenda under the MYJalan programme in preserving the network of national highway infrastructure to improve the level of safety and well-being of users. — Bernama