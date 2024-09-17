KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — A temporary relief centre (PPS) has been opened in the Kubang Pasu district to accommodate 53 flood victims from 15 families.

Kubang Pasu District Civil Defence Officer Captain (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Malau, near Jitra, was opened at 9.16pm last night, according to national news agency Bernama today.

“The flooding occurred in Mukim Malau, affecting three villages: Kampung Padang Panjang, Kampung Sampang, and Kampung Lubuk Ipoh.

“Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel are continuing to monitor the affected areas and are advising residents to move to the PPS,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the flooding in the area was caused by heavy rain from morning to afternoon yesterday, resulting in water levels rising in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, water levels in three rivers in Kedah have surpassed dangerous levels, with rising trends as of 9.30am today. Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu recorded a reading of 22.80 metres (m), exceeding the danger level of 21.6m.

Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Alor Setar recorded a reading of 2.65m, surpassing the danger level of 2.60m, while Sungai Gurun in Kampung Perupok, Yan recorded a reading of 3.81m, exceeding the danger level of 3.50m.