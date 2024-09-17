JITRA, Sept 17 — Leave for nearly 800 officers and personnel of the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has been frozen effective today due to the flood situation in the state.

Kedah JBPM director Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner Awang Hidzel Awang Bujang said the measure was taken in preparation for the flood disaster, which was forecast to worsen in the coming days.

“We have frozen the leave of all officers and personnel starting today. In addition, we have instructed the fire stations located near major rivers in Kedah, namely Sungai Bata and Kota Setar, to make the necessary preparations.

“For houses near the rivers, we advise that early preparations be made. If evacuation is necessary, do so before any undesirable incidents occur,” he said when met by reporters after inspecting the flood relief centre at SK Malau here today.

He said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (Met Malaysia) had also forecast the occurrence of a high tide phenomenon soon, which could cause flooding in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, he advised the public to postpone any plans for holidays or recreation at beaches and rivers for the time being.

He said this was to prevent any unwanted incidents from happening during this rainy season.

As of 5 pm today, the number of flood victims in Kedah had increased to 675 people from 159 families across four districts, namely Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kulim, and Pokok Sena, who have been relocated to nine relief centres. — Bernama