LABUAN, Sept 17 — The Federal Government is poised to implement at least 23 new affordable housing projects through the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Housing (KPKT) Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said these projects are set to provide over 7,000 units of affordable homes, specifically designed to assist the low-income B40 group.

“Once completed, these new units will offer improved facilities and contribute to the ministry’s broader goal of delivering 500,000 units of affordable housing under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” she said at the Sentuhan Kasih KPKT Labuan - Presentation of the Key to Recipients of the Program Residensi Rakyat (PRR) Batu Arang here today.

Aiman Athirah said the affordable housing initiatives (for B40 and M40) are being executed through several key agencies, including KPKT, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), and Perumahan PR1MA.

She said to date, 166 housing projects involving 104,081 units have been completed across the country and additionally, 16 projects, with a total of 5,823 housing units, are currently under construction.

She said the implementation of 204 PRR projects, including those in the planning phase, has already benefited and would continue to benefit 117,171 families from the B40 group.

“The implementation of these housing projects reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable and sustainable housing for low-income communities,” she said.

“In urban centres like the Klang Valley where housing affordability remains a significant concern, KPKT is working closely with the Department of Federal Territories (JWP) to ensure that the B40 group has access to affordable homes,” she said.

She also highlighted the crucial role of state governments in providing land for PPR project implementation.

Aiman Athirah said with the price range for these homes set between RM45,000 and RM60,000, the future projects would incorporate enhanced facilities to further improve the quality of living for residents.

“This is our commitment to ensuring that affordable housing meets both the needs and expectations of the B40 group,” she said.

She said the government’s continued investment in affordable housing represents a major step towards addressing the housing crisis for the lower-income population and ensuring equitable access to decent living conditions for all Malaysians. — Bernama