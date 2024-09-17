KLUANG, Sept 17 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has urged the Mahkota electorate to return and fulfil their responsibility in the September 28 state by-election.

He said about 50 per cent of the voters work outside the district, which presents a challenge for Barisan Nasional (BN).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously mentioned that some voters are employed in Singapore.

“We hope they will return to vote. We must not be complacent, assuming that our candidate (Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah) will win easily. Young voters are also reminded not to neglect their duty,” he said after attending a youth event in Kampung Melayu yesterday.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also the minister of investment, trade and industry, expressed confidence that Syed Hussien would serve the constituents well if elected.

He said BN always puts forward the best candidates, and Syed Hussien, being the Kluang Umno youth chief, is well-qualified to defend the seat.

“The people here have expressed their wish for a candidate who can deliver. Syed Hussien is not a stranger here and is young.

“Our young candidate possesses the qualities necessary for BN to win in Mahkota,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also held engagement sessions with non-governmental organisations and local businesses in the area to gather insights and address issues they face.

The Mahkota by-election, held following the death of incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on August 2, is a straight fight between Syed Hussien and PN’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar. — Bernama