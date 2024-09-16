JOHOR BARU, Sept 16 — Malaysian hotels in Johor are looking forward to the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix next weekend for a boom in business.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo said many of its members already see high occupancy on most weekends catering to Singapore visitors and foreign tour groups, but anticipates a higher surge than usual for September 20 to 22.

“Visitors booked for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix weekend in Singapore will be an addition to the regular groups that stay in hotels in the state over the weekends.

“So, there will be an impact and there is a high expectation that bookings for Johor Baru hotels during that time will be sold out,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Across the Causeway, demand for accommodation, especially those around the Singapore Grand Prix race track, has skyrocketed, leading to a surge in their prices as well.

Many established hotels have already sold out many of their rooms with some booked a year in advance while some premier rooms going for RM18,000 a night!

Teo foresees the sporting event to have a spillover effect in Johor Baru due to its proximity to Singapore and gave an assurance that the Malaysian room rates will not reach the excessive rates like in Singapore during the event period.

“For Johor Baru, there are always rooms available in hotels beyond the city centre,” he said, adding that in Johor, hotels are well spread out throughout the state.

He said establishments in the Johor Baru city centre like Holiday Inn, Opero Southkey, St Giles Southkey, DoubleTree by Hilton and Amari will fetch over 90 per cent for occupancy.

“The other Johor Baru-based hotels will have about 80 per cent occupancy rates, while the older hotels will be lower due to age,” he said.

Renaissance Johor Baru, a popular hotel near the Johor Causeway here, has already reported more than 70 per cent in its occupancy for the weekend during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

Its marketing and communication head Hezrin Ali said Renaissance Johor Baru has always been prepared to accommodate an expected increase in occupancy during such events.

“In addition to those going to the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, we also have our regular visitors from Singapore and also foreign tourists.

“We expect Renaissance Johor Baru‘s occupancy to increase come next weekend as it is also the tail-end of the school holiday season,” he told Malay Mail.