PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin was today named the recipient of the national-level 1146H/2024 Anugerah Perdana Maulidur Rasul award.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, presented the award at the national-level 1446H/2024 Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

Kipli, from Kampung Selalang, Sarikei, was appointed as Mufti of Sarawak on March 1, 2010.

He was given the award for his significant contributions to Islamic development at both federal and state levels, especially to the various ethnic communities.

Commenting on his achievements, Kipli said it was a huge task to carry out missionary work in the Land of the Hornbills due to its diverse ethnic communities and sensitivities.

This is to make the non-Muslims also understand the Islamic teachings, he told a press conference today.

Today’s ceremony also saw the national-level Maulidur Rasul Award 1446H/2024 bestowed on Persatuan Persaudaraan Muslimah Malaysia president Datin Aminah Zakaria, Sabah Islamic Religious Council Supreme Council member Datuk Ab Jamal Sakaran and a microbiologist, Prof Dr Khatijah Mohamad Yusoff.

Other recipients of the award are former Honorary Fellow of the Malaysian Institute of Islamic Understanding Prof Emeritus Dr Shaharir Mohamad Zain, Deaf Advocacy and Well-Being National Organisation Malaysia president Sariah Ibrahim and Michael Tong Wai Siong, also known as Uncle Mike. — Bernama