PASIR PUTEH, Sept 16 — Captain Wan Marzudi Wan Omar, 64, vividly remembers the harrowing ambush by communist forces nearly 40 years ago, when 142 shots were fired during efforts to defend the nation.

Recalling the 1985 incident, Wan Marzudi shared that the encounter occurred at Ladang Sun Lee in Raub, Pahang, involving three platoons, comprising around 100 soldiers.

He was assigned to escort the platoons, led by the late Major Baharun Dolah, to the farm at around 9pm. The soldiers, accompanied by an armoured vehicle, were conducting a routine operation to track communist insurgents in the area.

“We took the old Raub road, entering the farm via a forest path. After dropping off the platoons, I returned to Camp Indera, Raub, to be on standby for any contact with the troops,” he recalled.

The next day, Wan Marzudi received distressing news, the platoons had been ambushed by three communist insurgents.

“I distinctly heard the sound of 142 gunshots over the radio while I was at camp,” he shared during an interview at his Kampung Kuala Semerak home recently.

After learning of the ambush, Wan Marzudi and his platoon rushed to the farm to provide assistance and check for any casualties. Fortunately, none of the soldiers were injured.

“They managed to take cover and return fire before the communists fled into the jungle,” he said.

The exchange of fire, which occurred around 1pm, lasted only about three minutes.

“The communists fired 142 rounds using .22 rifles, while our troops responded with cluster munition rifles,” he added.

Wan Marzudi also reflected on a personal challenge he faced during that critical moment.

His wife, Azizah Yunos, 64, was in the hospital, giving birth to their first child, Wan Mohamad Izuddin (who later tragically passed away at age 39 due to an accident).

“Despite my concerns for my family, I had to focus on the mission at hand. My duty to defend the country came first. All I could do was hope that my wife and child would be safe,” he said.

Amid the tension in the jungle, Wan Marzudi received a signal through a telegram frequency informing him that his wife and newborn son were safe.

“That news was a huge relief. It allowed me to fully concentrate on my duties once again. It was an unforgettable experience, hearing gunfire from the communists, while my mind was also on my wife in the hospital. I’ll never forget that day,” he reflected.

Since joining the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) in 1982, Wan Marzudi had participated in more than 20 operations, including Ops Kota Eko and Ops Indera, before retiring in 1990.

Among the medals he received were Pingat Perkhidmatan Am, a year after joining RAMD, Pingat Perkhidmatan Setia after nine years of service and Pingat Jasa Malaysia.

He also took the opportunity to encourage the younger generation to foster unity, regardless of race or religion and to deeply cherish the nation’s independence.

“Our military personnel have made enormous sacrifices. Some even lost their lives to defend this country so that we could achieve independence,” he said. — Bernama