KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah conveyed their Malaysia Day greetings in a message posted on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page today.

The royal couple also prayed for Malaysia to continue receiving protection, blessings, and lasting prosperity, according to a Bernama report published today.

“Tolerance and mutual respect regardless of religion and race has been the cornerstone of national unity in this country,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

“I always emphasise that strong unity among our multi-ethnic citizens is the most meaningful gift to me,” he added.

Malaysia Day, celebrated annually on September 16, commemorates the formation of Malaysia.

The national Malaysia Day celebration will be held at Padang Merdeka, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah tonight.