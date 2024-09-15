TEMERLOH, Sept 15 — A delegate at the 70th PAS Muktamar (Assembly) here yesterday questioned the party’s commitment to upholding the values of integrity and trustworthiness.

The delegate from Perlis Mohd Saifizi Saidon said there is no report or plans from the state PAS liaison committee or the central leadership on the issue involving Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and his son who are implicated in an allegation of abuse of power, claiming that the accusation has a negative impact on the party.

“...where is our commitment to upholding the values of integrity and trustworthiness taught by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)?” he asked while debating the president’s policy speech at the assembly.

Mohd Saifizi suggested that the party should be more meticulous and committed in selecting candidates for the position of Menteri Besar and state executive councillors, saying that they should implement stricter controls and guidelines.

According to him, PAS central leadership must ensure that their leaders follow the example set by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and emulate the qualities of the Prophet, namely truthfulness, trustworthiness, effective communication and wisdom.

“We do not want individuals leading the government to be chosen merely because of their position (as state PAS commissioner) or their political standing. Leadership should be based on their trustworthiness and wisdom, not just their political capabilities.

“PAS now appears to be drifting further from the fundamental qualities of Islamic leadership when leaders who take part in karaoke sessions are defended by PAS scholars, and even those who shake hands with women are not held accountable,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ameerah Malaysia delegate Dr Siti Aminah Muhammad Imran stated that PAS cannot remain silent on issues involving violence against women and social problems among the younger generation, urging the party to give appropriate responses and reactions to such issues.

“The muslimin (men) before me here must stand with the muslimat (women) when issues related to women arise. Don’t let women be the only ones speaking out or standing up,” she said in her debate titled ‘Mendepani Cabaran Terkini’ (Facing Current Challenges). — Bernama