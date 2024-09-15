KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — The 2024 Malaysia Day 2024 celebration on Sept 16 at Padang Merdeka here will be very special especially with interesting performances, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Based on the full rehearsal of the celebration tonight, Fahmi who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 Main Committee said several areas are being touched up for the occasion including from the technical aspect.

“I think this celebration will be very special... Some issues including the audio hitches will be attended to after receiving feedback especially from the participants,” he told reporters after watching the full rehearsal of Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here last night.

According to Fahmi, the celebration of Malaysia Day every year is different and has its own uniqueness.

“In this historic event we will enjoy performances by an array of top artistes to celebrate Malaysia Day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the public is invited to Padang Merdeka here to join in the actual Malaysia Day celebration on Monday. — Bernama