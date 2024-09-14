KLANG, Sept 14 — The Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTGS) seized 480 tonnes of sand and soil with an estimated value of RM1 million from eight lorries during an operation on the West Coast of Selangor on Thursday.

Its director, Datuk Yusri Zakariah, said eight lorry drivers aged between 24 and 55 were also nabbed in the operation codenamed ‘Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah’, conducted in collaboration with the Port Klang Region 1 Marine Police.

He said the operation to curb the illegal extraction of natural resources was carried out on land and water along 291 kilometres of Selangor’s coastal area, as well as several locations in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

“The six lorries detained are from Klang and Kuala Langat while the other two are from Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, with each lorry estimated to be ferrying some 60 tonnes of sand or soil, with an average price of RM35 per tonne.

“ ... and we believe that this soil and sand was being ferried for a coastal reclamation project, not a construction site,” he revealed at a press conference yesterday.

Yusri said the eight lorries and their respective drivers were detained for the offence of unlawful extraction of rock materials without valid documents under Section 426 of the National Land Code (Act 828) and the Minerals Enactment (Selangor) 2000.

He said further investigation would be conducted against the drivers to identify their operational aspects and modus operandi before the company owner is hauled up. — Bernama