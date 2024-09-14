KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — N. Balasubramaniam who heads the Dewan Himpunan Pendukung PAS has played down a provocative suggestion from a fellow party man that its members wed non-Malays to gain the support of non-Muslims during elections as a mere joke.

Balasubramaniam said the Selangor delegate who suggested the idea was not serious, even though it was brought up during their party’s muktamar, or annual general meeting, in Temerloh Pahang earlier this week.

“I have no comment on that because he was just joking,” Balasubramaniam was quoted as saying yesterday by news portal Malaysiakini when contacted.

The head of PAS’ non-Muslim wing was asked for comment about Selangor PAS Youth secretary Aubidullah Fahim Ibrahim who reportedly told its members to take wives from different races and cultures to get non-Malay voters for the party.

“We want to suggest that leaders of this youth wing commit cross-ethnic or cross-cultural marriage.

“The reason is that when we marry someone from another ethnicity or culture, we will not win only one more vote, but insya Allah, we will be able to get 10 or even hundreds of votes from the non-Malays or non-Muslims,” Aubidullah was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

The idea has since received brickbats from many, including leaders in the federal government.

On a related note, Malaysiakini reported that Balasubramaniam expressed strong support for PAS’ top leadership's plan to allow non-Muslims to join the party, believing it would bolster support and membership.

“This is an Islamic party. When they are willing to accept non-Muslims as party members, I believe many will be happy because PAS is a party that is fair to all,” he was quoted as saying.

PAS is set to discuss the membership expansion today, with party leaders noting it as a step towards closer ties with non-Muslims.



