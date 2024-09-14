KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Police are looking into possible child sexual abuse practices at 39 more charity homes for children that are said to be linked to scandal-ridden Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said these homes are located all over Malaysia, several local dailies reported today.

“The care homes are on our radar. We are not ruling out the possibility of further action being taken following the raids conducted on Wednesday,” he was quoted by The Star newspaper as saying today.

Police conducted raids on 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan reportedly associated with GISBH on September 11 and rescued 402 children aged one to 17 from 20.

Razarudin was previously reported saying some of the children had been sodomised by the caretakers and were also groomed to committee sexual acts on other children in the homes.

GISBH executive chairman and CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali admitted to “one or two cases of sodomy” and “legal faults” in a video posted on the company’s Facebook page this morning, without elaborating on the incidents.

Nasiruddin denied allegations that GISBH has imparted deviant Islamic doctrine to the children who lived in the homes associated with the company.

He added that GISBH will appoint a lawyer to initiate legal action against those he claimed to have defamed the organisation.





