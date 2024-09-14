NEW DELHI, Sept 14 — An IndiGo plane flying from India’s Mumbai to Phuket in Thailand was diverted to Penang, a state in north-west Malaysia, due to bad weather yesterday.

The A320 aircraft stayed in Penang for about four hours before taking off for Thailand again around 3 pm Malaysian time, Indian media reported.

The flight 6E 1701, scheduled to land in Phuket at 10.30 am, was forced to land in Penang at around 11 am.

Passengers were “fully informed of the unexpected detour” and provided refreshments for their comfort, according to one report citing the airline. — Bernama