KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has not ruled out the possibility of summoning the top management of a local company accused of exploiting children and religion.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that, although this remains a potential course of action, there is currently no immediate need to do so as the investigation into the welfare homes associated with the company is still in its early stages.

“We may issue a summons in the future, but for now, it is not necessary,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) today.

On Wednesday, PDRM launched ‘Op Global’, a significant operation that led to the rescue of 402 children from 20 welfare homes linked to the company in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Razarudin also refuted claims that the police were slow to act, clarifying that thorough investigations were conducted prior to any intervention.

“Any action will go through an investigation process that involves gathering information from various angles.

“Police actions are ongoing and currently we are acting based on the evidence collected and the process we have followed is adequate,” he said.

He also dismissed allegations that the company was receiving protection from authorities, despite the circulation of photos showing the company’s top management with senior PDRM officers. He noted that he had also posed for photos with individuals associated with the company during a horse race in Terengganu.

“My taking pictures with them does not imply endorsement; wrongdoing remains wrongdoing. If our investigation uncovers evidence of criminal activities such as deviant teachings or sexual crimes, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Commenting on the allegation that the police did not allow the rescued victims to perform their prayers, he clarified that permission for prayer was granted on a rotating basis for security reasons.

“This claim is untrue. The victims are allowed to pray in turns for safety purposes. Additionally, even those temporarily housed at Pulapol have access to a mosque,” he said. — Bernama