KLUANG, Sept 13 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will gradually expand the ‘Jom Kosong’ campaign nationwide in a bid to reduce sugar consumption among Malaysians.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the campaign supports the Sugar Reduction Advocacy Campaign led by the Health Ministry and is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for Malaysians to lower their sugar intake.

She said that currently, KPDN is focusing on mamak restaurant chains and tom yam eateries that are commonly frequented by the public.

“We plan to collaborate with rest and service (R&R) area operators and hypermarkets with food courts. We have already seen two franchise chains, Secret Recipe and Tealive, begin implementing this initiative by introducing zero-calorie products,” she told reporters after the ‘Jom Kosong’ Campaign Tour at Restoran Tepi Sungai Jamilah here today.

Regarding the ‘Jom Kosong’ Campaign Tour, Fuziah said the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (Samenta) are among the first associations to support the initiative.

“Under our strategic partner Presma, there are 688 members across Johor, and we will continue with the campaign tour. Other associations like the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association (Primas) and the Sahabat Tom Yam Prihatin Semalaysia have also pledged their commitment,” she said.

Fuziah highlighted that the ‘Jom Kosong’ campaign offers customers savings, with a 20 sen reduction in the price of each sugar-free drink ordered.

“Through the involvement of food and restaurant operators nationwide, we hope this campaign will encourage a new culture and lifestyle among Malaysians,” she added. — Bernama