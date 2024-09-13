PASIR MAS, Sept 13 — Former Umno Information Chief Tan Sri Hussein Ahmad died of old age at his home near Kampung Lemal, here today. He was 90.

His grandson, Mohamad Radzuan Rosli, 34, when contacted, said his grandfather, better known as ‘Hussein Serama’, had been frail for a long time and suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

He died at 7 am with family members by his side, said Mohamad Radzuan, adding Hussein’s remains would be buried at the Kubur Besar Bandar Pasir Mas Muslim cemetery after the Friday prayer today.

Mohamad Radzuan said his grandfather was admitted to Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian a week ago due to shortness of breath.

Hussein left six children, over 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar from 1978 to 1982 and Umno Information Chief for 14 years from 1982 to 1999.

He was also in the Cabinet as Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government from 1987 to 1990.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki expressed his sadness over Hussein’s death in a post on his social media page, Facebook. — Bernama