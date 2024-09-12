KUCHING, Sept 12 — Sarawak is leading the way in the region in terms of efforts towards sustainability, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Energy and Environmental Sustainability Deputy Minister pointed out Sarawak began implementing its decarbonisation strategy from as early as 1985 with the construction of its first hydroelectric dam.

“As a result, Sarawak is significantly ahead of other countries in the region in terms of environmental sustainability,” he said when officiating at the Sustainable Transitions and Cross-Sector Strategies for Achieving Net Zero Economy Forum here yesterday.

He explained that Sarawak’s green initiative is based on four frameworks namely legal framework; technical framework; financial/business, economic framework; and talent development framework.

“This is part of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 under the Environmental Sustainability pillar.

“If we succeed in implementing all the strategies, we would be able to double our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to RM282 billion by 2030,” he said.

He called for all parties to work together, collaborate, and support the Malaysian government’s ambitious initiatives in clean energy and environmental stewardship.

Dr Hazland said Sarawak, through the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty), has amended its laws such as the Land Code, Forest Ordinance, and Environmental Ordinance 2023 to enable and facilitate its green initiatives.

“Sarawak also has our own Energy Transition Policy and Green Economy Policy as well as others in the works such as the Waste to Energy Policy,” he added.

On the forum, Dr Hazland called on all participants to engage actively in the discussions and collaborations fostered.

“Your contributions are vital in shaping and implementing the transition of sustainability and strategies for achieving the net zero economy.

“Together, we can learn from Sarawak’s innovative approach and explore how similar strategies can be applied across our nation and region,” he said. — The Borneo Post