KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has successfully incorporated 140 local artificial intelligence (AI) providers into its digital AI ecosystem.

It said that it managed to generate RM1 billion in revenue through its various initiatives.

Highlighting the potential of this rapidly growing sector, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said, “Its achievements speak volumes, the role that AI is already playing in Malaysia, its economic transformation, and of course, its development hereafter,” he said when addressing the audience at MDEC’s Malaysia Digital Tech Adoption Summit: AI in Kuala Lumpur today.

According to MDEC’s head of digital industry acceleration Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, the AI ecosystem spans several sectors, including services, finance, digital cities and agricultural (agro) tech. He also noted that all 140 companies involved are homegrown Malaysian firms.

The summit aims to foster cross-industry collaboration by bringing together a wide range of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, startups, policymakers and academics, aligning with the goals of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) to transform Malaysia into a high-income digital nation.

With a focus on AI as a core component of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), the event seeks to enhance productivity by 30 per cent through AI-driven solutions.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo delivers his speech during the launch of the Malaysia Digital Tech Adoption Summit at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Serdang September 12, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

During the summit, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and MDEC chairman Tuan Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh jointly launched the event.

Syed Ibrahim stressed the need to foster an AI-literate society, saying, “This means investing in upskilling our workforce, promoting continuous learning, and ensuring that Malaysians from all walks of life have access to the tools and resources they need to participate in this AI-powered future.”

“We are optimistic about the future of AI in Malaysia. The opportunities for growth, expansion and diversification are vast. We must ensure that AI is used responsibly and that its benefits are equitably distributed. Inclusivity and ethical governance will be key pillars as we continue this transformative journey,” he added.